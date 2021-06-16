Jacqulyn Ketchum named new director at Coleman Center on TROY-Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - Long-time Dothan educator Jacqulyn Ketchum has been named director of Troy University’s Coleman Center for Early Learning and Family Enrichment.

“Jacqulyn Ketchum brings with her a treasure-trove of experience in early childhood education, and we are excited about the directions in which the Coleman Center will move under her leadership,” said Dr. Kerry Palmer, Dean of the College of Education. “Ultimately, the families and children of the Wiregrass will benefit from her leadership.”

Ketchum joins the University from the Dothan City Schools, where she has served as an early childhood teacher, reading coach and instructional coach since 2002. Previously, she was the director of Kelly Kare Learning Center in Troy. She has also taught elementary school in Montgomery, Mobile and Union Springs.

“Jacqulyn Ketchum is an outstanding early childhood educator and well known in Dothan for providing excellence in the classroom and in her profession,” said Dr. Don Jeffrey, Dothan Campus Vice Chancellor. “The children of the Wiregrass will be well-served by her leadership of the Coleman Center.”

She holds both undergraduate and graduate degrees in Early Childhood Education from TROY. Her professional expertise includes Alabama Reading Initiative and DIBELS training, as well as training in Class Works, AMSTI Science and Math, Scott Foresman Reading Street, and Vertical Instruction and Assessment. She is affiliated with Educate Alabama, Think Link, Literacy and Justice for All, and is certified as an AMSTI Digital Literacy trainer.

“I look forward to working with the University and the Coleman Center staff to provide a safe and productive learning environment for our area’s children,” she said.

Ketchum takes the reigns from Dr. Tonya Conner, who has served as interim director of the Coleman Center since 2020. She is married to Jason Ketchum and has three children: Jackson, Hattie, and Hannah Claire.

Located at the University’s Dothan Campus, the Coleman Center provides high-quality early learning and childcare for children in the Wiregrass region from six weeks through 5 years old.

By: Cliff Lusk, Troy University Relations Coordinator

Original Article: https://today.troy.edu/news/ketchum-named-coleman-center-director/