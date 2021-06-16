IRS unveils new tool so low-income families can register for Child Tax Credit payments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The IRS announced a new online tool to help families, who don’t usually file tax returns, register for the child tax credit.

This tool is an update to the IRS’s non-filers tool.

It’s free and makes it easier for those who don’t earn enough income to have a tax return-filing obligation to provide the information needed to get the Child Tax Credit payments.

The IRS said this new tool will also help people register for stimulus checks, they may have missed.

The non-filer sign-up tool is for people who did not file a tax return for 2019 or 2020, and who did not use the IRS non-filers tool last year to register for those stimulus checks.

The Child Tax Credit is only for the current tax year and is increasing to $3,600 for children under the age of six.

It will be worth $3,000 for children ages 6 to 18.

“This is different because all of the tax credit is refundable. Traditionally, part of it has been nonrefundable meaning if you don’t have any tax liability, you don’t get that portion of the tax credit. This is different because all of it is refundable, so anybody is eligible to get it even if you don’t file a take return,” said the owner of Partners Tax and Accounting, Linda Dillon.

The Advance Child Tax Credit will start July 15th and will continue through December.

The IRS is allowing people to opt out of receiving the advanced monthly payments, and instead allows them to collect the entire expanded credit at tax time.

This will be offered through another tool set to rollout in the coming days.

For more information on the new IRS tool and the Advance Child Tax Credit payments, visit, www.irs.gov.

