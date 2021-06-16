How to save on your power bill during the summer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As temperatures go up, so does your power bill, but there are things you can do to help save yourself some money during the warmer weather.

Georgia Power said summer is the main season they see an increase in customers’ energy bills.

Spokesperson Craig Bell said putting your thermostat on 78 degrees and changing your air filter helps save money.

“The harder your A/C unit has to work, pulling air through a dirty filter, that drives your utility bill up. We also encourage customers to unplug lamps, computers, because if you’re not going to be using them, they still do use a bit of electricity plugged in,” explained Bell.

Craig Bell (WALB)

Bell said you should especially do these things before going on vacation.

Some other strategies include cooking in cooler parts of the day or grilling out and enjoying the heat.

He also suggested that you could install LED lights and keep your blinds shut, which can decrease heat in your home.

Georgia Power offers an Online Energy Checkup and an Estimated Energy Checkup tool on its website. If you’d like to see a customized report to help you understand your energy use and find ways to save money, you can visit Georgia Power’s website here.

