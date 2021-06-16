Dothan’s JD Palm turning heads on the court

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When a 6-foot-9 basketball player receives a Division One offer, it’s normally not that surprising, but when it’s a 6-foot-9 basketball player who hasn’t even started his freshman year of high school, that’s a different story.

JD Palm is just about to start his high school career at Dothan High, but has already caught the attention of Alabama head coach Nate oats.

After attending the Tide’s basketball camp this month, the soon to be freshman picked up an offer from the crimson and white.

“It was a big moment,” said Pal,. “Everybody was excited around me. You know I was excited. My mom was excited, my grandma. That felt like an honor.”

“I’ve never seen anyone at this age that I’ve coached personally get that type of attention ,” said Dothan head coach Janasky Fleming. “For it to happen to him, he’s a real humble young man. You know, after he found out he nodded his head and said no more about it. He’s really handling it well and that’s the kind of kid he is.”

The type of kid that thinks more about others than himself.

“Being able to provide for my family when I get to the higher level and being there for my teammates,” said Palm. “Helping them get scholarships. It helps them get a chance you know.”

On the court though, Palm is a menace.

JD doing it all for the Wolves last season averaging 12 points per game to go along wit seven rebounds, two blocks, and three assists. All wile shooting 39 percent from deep.

“Being able to play the two through the five at the high school level is real big,” said Fleming. “I’m quite sure with the way Alabama plays, he fits their style.”

Despite being just 15 years old, JD knows how to it feels to be in the spotlight.

“I feel like it’s a lot of pressure on me you know but I’ll adjust to it,” said Palm.

“I believe he’s used to the pressure,” said Fleming. “He has seen the highs and the lows, winning and losing and competing. Knowing when you walk into the gym and everybody’s staring at you. I think he’s kind of getting used to that now.”

And with four years left of high school, the spotlight is sure to grow.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

