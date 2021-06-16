Dothan participating in World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services will participate in the 2021 World’s Largest Swimming Lesson on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Doug Tew, Walton Park, and Wiregrass Park pools.

It is a FREE swimming lesson from 10-10:45 am for anyone age 6 months through adult. Anyone under the age of 3 needs a parent in the water with them during the lesson. No pre-registration is required, just be at the pool of your choice on Thursday with your swimsuit and towel!

If you have questions, please call us at 334-615-3755.

This World Waterpark Association event raises awareness about the importance of water safety and teaches children how to be safer in and around water.

The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson™ (@TheWLSL) is celebrating its 12th year of raising awareness about the critical importance of teaching kids AND parents to Be Water Aware to prevent drowning. Launched in 2010, the 24-hour event coordinates the efforts of dozens of water safety organizations and hundreds of aquatics facilities around the world to spread the message Swimming Lessons Save Lives™ in local communities.

Childhood drowning remains the second leading cause of accidental death for kids under 14. More drowning and near-drowning accidents take place in June than any other month of the year. The WLSL program works to

raise awareness of the risks involved with water, the critical importance of teaching young children water safety and swimming skills and the crucial need for guardian vigilance at all times when supervising children in and around water. Research shows participation in formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children aged 1-4.