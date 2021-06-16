Dothan City Schools re-launches Summer food bus program

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - Dothan City Schools (DCS) Child Nutrition Program (CNP) is excited to kick off another great summer of their Summer Food Bus Program. Through a partnership with Dothan Leisure Services, Dothan CNP aims to provide over 2,400 meals per day across the Wiregrass.

Beginning June 14, the Summer Food Bus will have ten stops around Dothan, including Summertree Apartments and Cayman Bay Mobile Home Park. All children 18 years of age and under will have access to free breakfast and lunch per day per child Monday through Thursday. On Thursdays, each child will receive three additional meals to last through the weekend. The program will run throughout the summer with exclusion to school holidays and will end on July 29.

On Monday, June 14 at 10:15 AM at Dothan High School, the Summer Food Bus Program will kick off Summer 2021 with an official re-launch of the bus to reveal its new name and newly designed exterior, all provided by Dothan City School students. This past fall, the Cultural Arts Center partnered with Dothan City Schools to kick off a Naming and Art Contest to help CNP name and decorate their bus.

Dothan City School’s Summer Food Bus will now be called “The Groovy Grub Bus,” named by Dothan High School student Amara Menefee of Ms. Gina Burdeshaw’s Graphic Arts program Dothan Technology Center. In addition, the Groovy Grub Bus will now have artwork provided by two students who tied in 1st place with their artwork shared on the bus. 1st place winners are Carter Nguyen, 2nd grader, and Harper Breckenridge, 4th grader, in Mrs. Crystal Forehand’s Art Class at Kelly Springs Elementary School.

Dothan City Schools' Groovy Grub Bus (Source: Facebook/Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Summer Food Bus Program was made possible through a generous partnership with Wiregrass Foundation. More information on route stops can be found at dothan.k12.al.us and on Dothan City Schools and Dothan City Schools Child Nutrition Program Facebook pages.

Dothan City Schools Summer Food Bus Program

Bus Stop Locations