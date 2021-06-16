Advertisement

Dothan City Board approves pay increase for teachers and staff

(WTVY News 4)
By Press Release: Dothan City Schools
Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - Dothan City Board of Education recently voted to pay Dothan City School teachers 2.5% above the state minimum. This increase includes a 1.5% local increase for all DCS employees (excluding those identified as TEAMS positions). In addition, all full-time DCS employees will receive a $1,000 annual retention incentive to be paid in semi-annual installments of $500 at the end of December 2022 and 2023 before the Christmas holidays and the final payroll of the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years.

State law requires that Boards of Education annually approve salary and supplement schedules for its various employee groups. For the 2021–2022 year, State Legislature approved a 2% increase with additional percentages allocated to adjust step increases to 2% or more. DCS pays 1% above the State Minimum Salary Schedule. With an additional 1.5% local raise, DCS will now pay a combined total over the FY 2022 Foundation Program State Minimum Salary Schedule of 2.5%, unless otherwise noted.

The schedules will be effective with each employee’s beginning contract month, for 12-month employees that will be July, for 10-month that will be August, and for all 9-month employees that will be September.

The 1.5% increase will replace the district’s existing plan for signing and retention bonuses and not cost the district any additional funds. The payment of $1,000 annual retention incentives will cost approximately $1.4M annually.  This will be funded over two years from the indirect cost retained from federal ESSER funds.

Additional information can be found at dothan.k12.al.us.

