Advertisement

Dothan 24th Annual Youth Fishing Day - June 19th

Dothan 24th Annual Youth Fishing Day
Dothan 24th Annual Youth Fishing Day(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Press Release:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Department of Leisure Services will host the 24th Annual Youth Fishing Day on Saturday, June 19th at Eastgate Park, located at 2049 Sanitary Dairy Road. The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. for children ages 5 to 12. This event is open to children only (adults may provide assistance, if needed).

The children will be fishing for catfish during the event. Children who fish should bring their own bait, tackle, and stringer. PLEASE – NO ADMISSION BEFORE 7:30 a.m. AND FISHING SPOTS MAY NOT BE RESERVED.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms speaking at the press conference announcing 34 arrests in a...
Geneva County Sheriff announces 34 arrests in multi-agency drug roundup
Landon Law was arrested for the murder of Spencer Layton.
Enterprise Police make arrest in weekend shooting
Brent Barber's booking photo.
Report: Man removes all his clothes then runs from officers
Laura Lovequist and John Wayne Sutton have been arrested in connection to the death of Jenita...
Suspects in Maldonado murder case identified
Pandemic unemployment benefits to end Saturday in Alabama

Latest News

Dothan City Schools' Groovy Grub Bus
Dothan City Schools re-launches Summer food bus program
Dothan City Board approves pay increase for teachers and staff
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
ALDOT starting resurfacing project on highway 167
Ken Curtis updates on the Dothan standoff.
Dothan Police Standoff Update