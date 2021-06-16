Deputy involved shooting in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A deputy-involved shooting happened Wednesday in Southwest Jackson County.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call early in the morning. They say when deputies arrived, they were confronted by an armed subject, which resulted in shots being fired.

The subject was injured and lifesaving measures were performed, but the person later died of their injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State’s Attorney’s Office responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation. Following agency protocol, the involved deputy has been placed on administrative leave.

