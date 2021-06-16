Advertisement

DeFuniak Springs man charged with 200 counts of child pornography

William Gomes III was arrested on 200 counts of child pornography.
William Gomes III was arrested on 200 counts of child pornography.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Updated: 12 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Sheriff’s deputies found 200 counts of child pornography in a DeFuniak Springs man’s home Tuesday after executing a search warrant.

Deputies said the resident of the home, William Gomes, 45, admitted to having child pornography of infants to kids up to the age of 9.

After investigating, officials reportedly found devices containing child pornography, and Gomes was arrested and taken to the Walton County Jail.

