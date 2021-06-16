Coffee County School Board narrowing down on their next superintendent

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) --

The finalists to replace Kevin Killingsworth as the next superintendent of Coffee County Schools have been named.

The board had 12 candidates apply and announced the four finalists on Tuesday.

All four candidates hold administrative rolls now.

Dr. Adam Clemons of Piedmont City Schools is currently serving as the high school principal at Piedmont High School.

Jeff Jones of Guntersville City Schools who currently serves as the chief administrative officer for the district.

Kelly Cobb of Coffee County Schools who is a central office district administrator for federal programs, curriculum and pre-k.

Gray Harrison of Coffee County Schools who is a central office district administrator as a special programs coordinator.

“Any of them are certainly cable of leading the system of course there are a couple of them we have not met yet, but they certainly presented very appealing resumes and great experience, certainly the kind of folks that can be an asset to Coffee County Schools,” said Brian McLeod Coffee County Board of Education President.

Interviews are set to take place on June 24 at 9 a.m. and are open to the public.

The board is planning to name their next superintendent before the next regular school board meeting on July 8th.

