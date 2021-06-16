Advertisement

City of Eufaula announces plan to remodel historic hotel

By Olivia Gunn
Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:55 PM CDT
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Eufaula announced its plans to remodel an historic hotel.

The hotel is expected to bring more business and life to the downtown Eufaula area.

The renovation plans to the hotel may even include a restaurant. The newly remodeled hotel will sit at the corner of U.S. Highway 431 and Broad.

“That’s going to be the place to stay,” said Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs. “You can get up in the morning, job down to the walking trail, or visit the shops and check out the restaurants. It’s just going to be a great addition to the downtown and it’s going to be the anchor.”

The company that is doing the remodeling is a local group from Columbus. The original hotel was built in 1885.

