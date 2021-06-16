Advertisement

CBS to air “Selma” this Sunday, June 20

By Press Release: CBS
(Press Release) - The broadcast premiere of Ava DuVernay’s historic Academy Award®-winning film SELMA, from Paramount Pictures, will be broadcast the weekend of Juneteenth as the “CBS Sunday Night Movie,” June 20 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

SELMA, from director Ava DuVernay and starring David Oyelowo as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., chronicles the tumultuous three-month period in 1965 when revered leader and visionary Dr. King led thousands of nonviolent demonstrators on a campaign to secure equal voting rights in the face of brutal opposition. The epic march from Selma to Montgomery culminated in President Lyndon B. Johnson (Tom Wilkinson) signing the Voting Rights Act of 1965, one of the most significant victories for the civil rights movement. SELMA, which was released in 2014, also stars Cuba Gooding Jr. (lawyer and activist Fred Gray), Alessandro Nivola (John Doar, the Justice Department’s Assistant Attorney General of the Civil Rights Division), Giovanni Ribisi (presidential advisor Lee White), Common (civil rights leader James Bevel), Carmen Ejogo (Coretta Scott King), Lorraine Toussaint (Amelia Boynton, one of the pivotal march organizers), with Tim Roth (Governor George Wallace) and Oprah Winfrey as civil rights legend Annie Lee Cooper.

Additionally, DuVernay’s non-profit ARRAY Alliance has a SELMA educational guide (“The ARRAY 101: SELMA Learning Companion” -- www.Selma101.org) which is available free of charge to educators, students, organizations, families and communities as a catalyst to provoke important conversations. The learning companion provides materials developed to foster understanding beyond the film -- highlighting the journey, strategies and activism leading to the passing of the 1965 Voting Rights Act as well as the status of voting equity today. (The Learning Companion is part of ARRAY’s mission to amplify storytelling by Black artists, people of color and women directors of all kinds.)

