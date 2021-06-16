BREAKING: Dothan Police standoff ends with suspect surrender

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police were in a stand-off Wednesday morning with a suspect who had stolen a Dothan K-9 vehicle.

A Dothan officer was attempting to apprehend the suspect when the vehicle was stolen near Fortner Street.

The K-9 was not in the vehicle at the time it was stolen.

The suspect then drove off and could be heard on police scanners complaining of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Lieutenant Scott Owens could be heard negotiating with the suspect, attempting to get the suspect to surrender.

