Advertisement

BREAKING: Dothan Police standoff ends with suspect surrender

Dothan police were in a stand-off with a suspect who had stolen a Dothan K-9 vehicle.
Dothan police are in a stand-off with a suspect who has stolen a Dothan K-9 vehicle. (WTVY)
Dothan police are in a stand-off with a suspect who has stolen a Dothan K-9 vehicle. (WTVY)(WTVY)
By Carmen Fuentes and Ken Curtis
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police were in a stand-off Wednesday morning with a suspect who had stolen a Dothan K-9 vehicle.

A Dothan officer was attempting to apprehend the suspect when the vehicle was stolen near Fortner Street.

The K-9 was not in the vehicle at the time it was stolen.

The suspect then drove off and could be heard on police scanners complaining of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Lieutenant Scott Owens could be heard negotiating with the suspect, attempting to get the suspect to surrender.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms speaking at the press conference announcing 34 arrests in a...
Geneva County Sheriff announces 34 arrests in multi-agency drug roundup
Landon Law was arrested for the murder of Spencer Layton.
Enterprise Police make arrest in weekend shooting
Brent Barber's booking photo.
Report: Man removes all his clothes then runs from officers
Human remains found in Dale County on June 3, 2021 have been identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
What appeared to be suicide is now a murder case
Pandemic unemployment benefits to end Saturday in Alabama

Latest News

ABA HOF
WTVY News 4 at Ten - ABA VOD - clipped version
Italian Villa Cookbook
One Newtown favorite is bringing back memories in the form of a cookbook
Italian Villa Cookbook
Italian Villa Cookbook
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-16
Lower humidity this afternoon