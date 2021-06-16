Advertisement

ALDOT starting resurfacing project on highway 167

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Nick Brooks
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- ALDOT will begin a resurfacing project Wednesday on Highway 167 in Enterprise.

The resurfacing runs from Boll Weevil Circle to County Road 154 heading north to Troy.

Drivers are reminded lane closures and reduced speeds will be in effect throughout the project.

Motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly and be mindful of crew and equipment.

The project is approximately $3.6 million and is expected to be completed by the fall.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms speaking at the press conference announcing 34 arrests in a...
Geneva County Sheriff announces 34 arrests in multi-agency drug roundup
Landon Law was arrested for the murder of Spencer Layton.
Enterprise Police make arrest in weekend shooting
Brent Barber's booking photo.
Report: Man removes all his clothes then runs from officers
Laura Lovequist and John Wayne Sutton have been arrested in connection to the death of Jenita...
Suspects in Maldonado murder case identified
Pandemic unemployment benefits to end Saturday in Alabama

Latest News

Dothan City Schools' Groovy Grub Bus
Dothan City Schools re-launches Summer food bus program
Dothan City Board approves pay increase for teachers and staff
Dothan 24th Annual Youth Fishing Day
Dothan 24th Annual Youth Fishing Day - June 19th
Ken Curtis updates on the Dothan standoff.
Dothan Police Standoff Update