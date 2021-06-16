ALDOT starting resurfacing project on highway 167

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- ALDOT will begin a resurfacing project Wednesday on Highway 167 in Enterprise.

The resurfacing runs from Boll Weevil Circle to County Road 154 heading north to Troy.

Drivers are reminded lane closures and reduced speeds will be in effect throughout the project.

Motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly and be mindful of crew and equipment.

The project is approximately $3.6 million and is expected to be completed by the fall.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.