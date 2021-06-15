BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today, June 15, is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona said the day provides an opportunity for the Department of Justice and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama to raise awareness of the abuse, fraud, neglect, and schemes committed against the elderly.

“Our seniors are vital members of our community. Unfortunately, they are often among the most vulnerable,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said. “Prosecuting those who prey on this vulnerable community is a top priority, and we remain committed to pursuing justice for the seniors in Northern Alabama.”

Elder abuse affects at least 10% of older Americans every year. Elder abuse has harmful impacts at all levels of society:

Scammers exploit the elderly population through grandparent scams, fake prizes, romance scams, fraudulent Internal Revenue Service refunds, and deliberate extortion.

Elder abuse triples the risk of premature death and causes unnecessary illness, injury, and suffering.

Victims of elder abuse are four times more likely to be admitted to a nursing home and three times more likely to be admitted to a hospital.

Older adults with cognitive incapacity suffer significantly greater economic losses than those without such incapacity.

Elder abuse can lead to serious physical injuries and long-term psychological consequences.

You can visit www.elderjustice.gov and learn more about the ways you can assist in efforts to prevent fraud, neglect, and abuse of elders. To find help or report abuse visit https://www.justice.gov/elderjustice/find-support-elder-abuse.

The FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) 2020 Elder Fraud Report was posted today on https://www.ic3.gov/Media/PDF/AnnualReport/2020_IC3ElderFraudReport.pdf.

