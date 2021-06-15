Unemployed Floridians say the reemployment assistance system is still frustratingly glitchy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Unemployment woes aren’t just 2020′s story. Here in 2021, a growing number of Floridians are reporting issues with the state’s reemployment assistance system.

Austin Jobko, a Quincy resident who lost his roofing job in March, is one of those people.

“My bills started getting backed up, and more backed up, and more backed up,” he said.

Jobko said his problems started almost right away, during the initial process to verify his identity using a third-party company ID.me.

“I reached out because I needed help, and I never received it,” he said. “It just never approved me, it kept saying verification pending.”

Jobko said he presented all the needed paperwork and information, including a social security number. But his phone number, used by a cell phone from Cricket Wireless, was registered to someone else, apparently raising a red flag.

The state hired ID.me several months ago in an effort to crack down on users taking advantage of the system. But the attack against defrauders may be leaving some behind.

Jobko was told by ID.me to use his camera to get his identity confirmed through a more advanced method. But he says he waited in front of his phone’s camera for six-plus hours multiple days without ever getting seen by the system.

“It was horrible, just horrible,” he said.

But in the below statement sent to WCTV, ID.me claims their process works without a problem for almost every user.

Criminals are targeting state workforce agencies, including Florida DEO, to take over the logins tied to applicant’s accounts. For clarity, Florida DEOs login system is not related to ID.me’s service. When Florida DEO detects this activity, they may suspend the account, even if the user has already been verified. We are working with Florida DEO to combat this new threat vector and to provide a unified experience between identity verification and login protection similar to the end-to-end services we provide to our federal agency partners. We are not aware of any issues tied to ID.me’s identity verification process in Florida. About nine out of ten users verify through our fully automated process that takes less than five minutes on average. For the remaining ten percent who need to use video chat to verify, wait times today have been between two minutes to twenty-five minutes to meet with an ID.me agent.

State Rep. Allison Tant (D- Tallahassee) said her office has been flooded with constituents reporting various hiccups trying to collect unemployment.

“We have a number of people not getting the help they need on the timeline they need it,” she said.

Rep. Tant said her office is in constant talks with the DEO, and believes their team is up to the task, but is dealing with an overwhelming workload.

She said a number of people have issued complaints about ID.me and planned to make inquiries about those issues in the coming days.

“No Floridian should be in a position where their backs are up against the wall and they have to call the Press,” she said.

While a number of viewers have reached out to WCTV about their unemployment issues, not every person has troubles with ID.me. Instead, they say DEO’s CONNECT system is sluggish, phone lines are glitchy, or records aren’t kept accurately.

Rep. Tant believes the May mandate to report work searching requirements has led to an expanded number of people accessing the system, slowing it down.

In the statement below, a department spokesperson said the DEO is aware of some issues and is working to correct them.

The Department is aware that some claimants are experiencing challenges with entering their required work searches when requesting their weekly benefit Reemployment Assistance payments in CONNECT. The Department is working diligently to address this issues for claimants and apologizes for any inconveniences this has caused. The Department encourages claimants to enter their required work searches if prompted in CONNECT.

