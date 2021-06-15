Three arrested after theft of Jackson County business

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are behind bars after a theft at a Jackson County business, Monday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty deputy saw a silver Toyota car pull into a business that was closed. The car then left from a locked gate where another vehicle was parked. The deputy, aware of a recent string of catalytic converter thefts, checked underneath the parked vehicle to see that the part had been cut.

Relaying this information to dispatchers, a Florida Highway Patrol unit later conducted a traffic stop on the Toyota in Calhoun County. Jackson County deputies arrived on the scene to assist.

Deputies determined that two of the occupants, Justin Odom, 40, of Bristol, and Henry “Allen” Shiver, 39, of Eastpoint, had taken the stolen car parts. They were placed under arrest and face multiple charges including grand theft, criminal mischief, and trespassing on private property.

A third occupant, identified as Tiffany Este, was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol on unrelated charges.

Officials say additional suspects in the recent catalytic converter thefts are being identified and investigated, and additional arrests and charges are forthcoming.

