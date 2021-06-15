A man is behind bars after leading deputies on pursuit across state lines

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man is facing multiple charges after he led deputies on a high-speed chase across state lines on Friday, June 11.

According to Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies, they witnessed a car speeding north on SR 277 and initiated a traffic stop. The driver Kevin Douglas Rogers, 43, refused to stop according to deputies. The pursuit crossed into Alabama with WCSO deputies ending the chase in Houston County, Alabama.

Rogers was taken into custody and booked into the Houston County Jail. He’s facing multiple charges in Washington County, including cruelty towards a child without great bodily harm, aggravated fleeing with injury or damage, trafficking methamphetamine, and evidence destroying.

We’re told charges are pending in Houston County.

