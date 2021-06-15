Kids learn the basics at Wallace baseball and softball camps

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wallace softball and baseball teams are hosting their annual summer camps this week.

Both programs working with over 70 kids a piece.

“Obviously, we want to teach them some fundamentals,” said head softball coach David Russo. “Proper way to throw, fielding, defense, different types of hitting drills and we play scrimmage games. But if they leave here with just a love for softball I feel like we’ve done our job.”

“Anything we can tell them and they can remember to help them get along in their game,” said head baseball coach Mackey Sasser. “You know, as they grow and get bigger then we’ve done our job.”

The campers putting in the work as well and getting a taste of every aspect of the game.

“We popped fly, ground ball and just threw most of the day,” said camp participant Dereck Harrison. “At the end of the day, we played a little baseball game.”

Which seemed to be a hit.

“My team vs the other team,” said camper D.J. Williams. “We hit good and fielded good. It’s just fun.”

“I love all the nice people here,” said camper Mattie Watford. “I love learning new stuff each year I come and it’s just fun to be out here.”

And that’s what its all about.

“If they had fun they’re going to continue to play and so that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Sasser. “Just teach them the game but also have fun.”

And who knows, the campers performances could be good enough to get them a scholarship.

“Some of these will be future Wallace Govs,” said Russo.

Both the baseball and softball camps will run through Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

