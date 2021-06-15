Geneva County Sheriff announces 34 arrests in multi-agency drug roundup

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office has announced several arrests related to a 3-year multi-agency drug investigation.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says officers began executing arrest warrants at 6:00 AM Tuesday morning.

By the afternoon there had been 34 arrests total stemming from the initial 36 warrants. Helms says some of those arrested Tuesday came as a result of serving the other warrants and were not on the original list of suspects.

All of those arrested were booked into the Geneva County Jail and will have their first appearance on Wednesday when their initial bond will be set.

Helms credited the multi-agency effort with the roundup including FBI, DEA, US Marshall Service, US Postal Service, ALEA, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Geneva Police, and the Slocomb Police among others.

Those arrested are:

Hope Danley

Daniel Stalnaker

Tarry Hillard

Darren Snell

Antwaun Hudson

Johnny Adams

Chelsea Floyd

Jerry Hildreth

James Lolley

Amanda Music

Major Miller

Rosanne Johnston

Sabrina Henderson

Timothy McReynolds

Anthony Smith

Toranto Lett

Treshawn Clay

Jerome Chinell

Sarah Holley

James Holley

Patrick Holt

Jason Henderson

Anthony Peacock

Dewey Gibson

Jamarcus Williams

Larry hillard

Corey McNeal

Shanna Collins

Jarvis Hornsby

Travis Hornsby

Soletta Darden

Full Press Release from Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms

Today is the culmination of 3 years of investigation of drug trafficking and distribution in and around Geneva County.

Throughout these 3 years officers have been hard at work gathering evidence, by search warrant, subpoena, surveillance, and other means.

The Agencies that participated were the FBI, DEA, USMS, USPS, ALEA, Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Geneva Police, Slocomb Police, Hartford Police, Samson Police, Enterprise Police, Ozark Police and Dothan Police Departments.

The officers from all the Departments that are represented here put in a lot of late nights and long days. We would also like to recognize the U.S Attorney’s Office from the Middle District of Alabama and the 33rd District Attorney’s Office for Geneva/Dale County for their assistance and guidance during this investigation.

At 6 am officers began executing state and federal arrests warrants on some of the individuals from this investigation.

These persons were taken into custody and are being processed into the Geneva County Jail. No Bonds have been set at this time and all arrested will have a first appearance Wednesday at which time the Judge will set a bond.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.