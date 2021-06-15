Advertisement

Eufaula juvenile arrested and charged with terroristic threats

The Eufaula Police Department arrested a juvenile for threatening communications concerning a...
The Eufaula Police Department arrested a juvenile for threatening communications concerning a local industry.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Eufaula Police Department arrested a juvenile for threatening communications concerning a local industry.

On June 14, at approximately 10 a.m., police received a call from a person advising that a local industry should be evacuated within 10 minutes or harm would come to the employees. Officers began an investigation.

A suspect was identified and the communication device was found. At 2:30 p.m., a female juvenile from Eufaula was arrested and charged with terrorist threats, a class C felony. The juvenile is employed through a summer work program at the industry.

A motive for the threat has not been established at this time.

The juvenile will be referred to the Barbour County Juvenile Court.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Barber's booking photo.
Report: Man removes all his clothes then runs from officers
Howard Miller, 59, of East Spencer died from his injuries Friday, May 21.
Enterprise Police Department responded to a call for a burglary in progress and shooting
Pandemic unemployment benefits to end Saturday in Alabama
Lauren Bradford is Miss Alabama 2021
Lauren Bradford crowned Miss Alabama 2021
The Geneva County Sheriffs Office and County Engineer Office is looking to fill positions.
Geneva County faces county employee job woes

Latest News

WTVY Live at Lunch
News4 Now: What's Trending, June 15, 2021
News4 Now: What's Trending, June 15, 2021
WTVY News4 Now
News4 Now: What’s Trending
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-15
Another hot one this afternoon