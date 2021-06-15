Drier Air Returns

SYNOPSIS – Drier air is moving into the Wiregrass and will stick around through Thursday. This means cooler nights with lows in the 60s, but highs will still reach the lower 90s. Look for plenty of sunshine, with extra cloudiness to return Friday, followed by rain later in the weekend as we track potential tropical activity in the Gulf.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 69°. Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 92°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 66°. Winds light N.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 66° High: 94° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 92° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 85° 30%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 85° 60%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 88° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 92° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light to Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

