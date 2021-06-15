A call to save Florida’s Manatees

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It is a call for help, as the number of manatee deaths soar to dangerous numbers. As of the fourth of June, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported 782 manatee deaths so far across the state. This number continues to soar and is expected to shatter the previous record of deaths reported back in 2013, when 830 manatee were found deceased.

The alarming rise in deaths comes as a result of both natural and unnatural causes including: boating accidents, perinatal, cold stress, and other human causes.

One major issues has been the loss of sea grass, a vital food element for manatees. Patrick Rose, aquatic biologist and executive director of Save the Manatee Club, said, “The essence is they’re not being killed directly but indirectly with the pollution, the nutrient loading, and excess nitrogen and phosphorus causing algal blooms, which is killing the seagrass and then there’s not enough food for the manatees.”

With a growing loss of sea grass, the number of manatee deaths is expected climb. “We had hoped of course we’d never break that 830 record but that’s absolutely going to happen... we’re at least at 792 now and I think we’re one or two more than that. So we’re certainly will, I hope we don’t break 1,000 but I think we are going to break 1,000, " claimed Rose.

This alarming rise in deaths and the removal of manatees endanger status in 2017 back to threatened led state leaders to make a call to action. On Monday, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan called upon The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in a tweet to reinstate the manatees’ endangered status.

The number of manatee deaths so far this year (761) is on pace to shatter the current record. That’s why I’m calling on @USFWS to upgrade their status from threatened to endangered under the ESA. https://t.co/ywL1x9hufj — Rep. Vern Buchanan (@VernBuchanan) June 14, 2021

Rose agrees and also argues “they were prematurely downgraded to threatened in 2017. They should be back on the endangered list. They need act with haste to fix the things they let get worse.”

As reminder that it is illegal to interact with manatees and if you do see one in distress or in a critical circumstance, you are asked to call the The FWC’s Wildlife Alert at 1-888-404-3922.

To learn more about manatees and how you can help slow the loss, check out Save the Manatee Clubs website.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.