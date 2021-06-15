Advertisement

Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville

Police confirm the shooting suspect has been found dead
By Eric Graves, Stefante Randall and Wade Smith
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two employees of the Mueller Co. are dead following a shooting incident on Tuesday morning.

Police gathered outside of the Albertville facility early on Tuesday morning. According to Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin, BPD officers along with the Albertville Police Department were at the location most of the morning.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith confirms a shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on June 15. The incident happened at the Mueller Co. facility located at 956 Industrial Blvd. in Albertville.

Smith said the shots were fired by employee Andreas Horton, age 34 of DeKalb County.

Two employees were killed and two were injured as a result of the gunshots. Albertville Police say the Horton then left the scene in a vehicle following the shooting.

David Lee Horton and Michael Lee Dobbins, both of Boaz, were pronounced dead at the scene. Casey Sampson and Isaac Byrd, both of Albertville, were injured in the shooting and transported to Marshall Medical Center South. Sampson and Byrd were later transported to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga for further treatment.

At this time, detectives are still processing the scene.

Guntersville officers located Horton’s vehicle shortly before 6 a.m. near the Guntersville City Cemetery. After further investigation, officers located the Horton deceased as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Guntersville Police Department handled the scene.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith’s prepared statement:

Prepared statement from Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith
Prepared statement from Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith(APD)

A statement released by Mueller Co. is below:

Statement released by Mueller Co.
Statement released by Mueller Co.(Mueller Co.)

See a statement from Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea below:

Statement from the Albertville Mayor
Statement from the Albertville Mayor(APD)

Below is a photo of the suspect’s vehicle.

Albertville shooting suspect's vehicle.
Albertville shooting suspect's vehicle.(WAFF)

