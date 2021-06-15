Another hot one this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Another hot afternoon today with temperatures making it up into the middle 90s. We have a chance of seeing a shower or two but mainly in the southern half of the area. We dry out for the middle of the week then our attention turns to this weekend. A possible tropical system could bring us some rain over Father’s Day weekend. Just how much and when is still the big question it all depends on how the system develops and where it goes.

TODAY – Party cloudy, chance of a shower mainly south. High near 95°. Winds WNW 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds NW 5 mph 5%

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. High near 92°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph. 10%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 92°

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 71° High: 90° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 85° 30%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 85° 60%

MON: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 88° 40%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 91° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 91° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY –Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft.

