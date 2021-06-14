Advertisement

Wiregrass 211 preparing for “Sip, Celebrate, and Give” fundraiser

(WTVY News 4)
By Justin Walker
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan non-profit Wiregrass 2-1-1 is a little more than a week away from its’ biggest fundraising event: “Sip, Celebrate and Give.”

The ninth annual fundraiser is scheduled for next Tuesday, June 22nd from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Wise building on Foster Street.

There will be food, live music, door prizes, and an auction. The event helps generate funding that the center can use throughout the year to help people in need.

Executive Director David Duke says the goal this year is to raise $15,000.

Last year, the event was virtual due to the pandemic. But this year, it will be held both in-person and online to give people multiple ways to participate.

“It’s a wonderful time for people to come out. Of course, we’re gonna celebrate, but it’s a wonderful time for people to come out and find out more about wiregrass 211 and the service we provide and the positive impact we have in the community,” Duke said.

Tickets are $35. There are also ways to become a sponsor. If you’d like more information, visit the Wiregrass 211 website here.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Brent Barber's booking photo.
Report: Man removes all his clothes then runs from officers
Lauren Bradford is Miss Alabama 2021
Lauren Bradford crowned Miss Alabama 2021
Howard Miller, 59, of East Spencer died from his injuries Friday, May 21.
Enterprise Police Department responded to a call for a burglary in progress and shooting
The Trojan Marketplace is one of the newest economic development in Troy.
New businesses continue to come to Troy
This 98-year old downtown Dothan building, once an auto assembly plant, will be turned into 22...
Downtown apartments, Circle hotel planned for Dothan

Latest News

Kids learn the basics at Wallace baseball and softball camps
Kids learn the basics at Wallace baseball and softball camps
The courtroom renovation is expected to be complete in the coming weeks.
Geneva County courtroom renovations are wrapping up
The Geneva County Sheriffs Office and County Engineer Office is looking to fill positions.
Geneva County faces county employee job woes
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast June 14, 2021
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast June 14, 2021
Dothan Mayor running again
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba announces he’s running for re-election