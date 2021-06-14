Wiregrass 211 preparing for “Sip, Celebrate, and Give” fundraiser

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan non-profit Wiregrass 2-1-1 is a little more than a week away from its’ biggest fundraising event: “Sip, Celebrate and Give.”

The ninth annual fundraiser is scheduled for next Tuesday, June 22nd from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Wise building on Foster Street.

There will be food, live music, door prizes, and an auction. The event helps generate funding that the center can use throughout the year to help people in need.

Executive Director David Duke says the goal this year is to raise $15,000.

Last year, the event was virtual due to the pandemic. But this year, it will be held both in-person and online to give people multiple ways to participate.

“It’s a wonderful time for people to come out. Of course, we’re gonna celebrate, but it’s a wonderful time for people to come out and find out more about wiregrass 211 and the service we provide and the positive impact we have in the community,” Duke said.

Tickets are $35. There are also ways to become a sponsor. If you’d like more information, visit the Wiregrass 211 website here.

