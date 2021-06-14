Safeguarding Your Family & Home

The best time to prepare for a hurricane is before hurricane season begins on June 1. Being prepared can help your family minimize the impact of the storm.

Write or review your Family Emergency Plan: Before an emergency happens, sit down with your family or close friends and decide how you will get in contact with each other, where you will go, and what you will do in an emergency. Keep a copy of this plan in your emergency supplies kit or another safe place where you can access it in the event of a disaster. Start at the Ready.gov emergency plan webpage

Make an evacuation plan: If you live on the coast or in a mobile home, you may have to evacuate in the event of a major storm. Prepare for the worst and be ready to evacuate your home if officials direct you to do so. Locate the nearest shelter and different routes you can take to get there from your home. Remember, shelters do not usually accept pets.

Get your disaster kit stocked and ready: Use our guide to build your Use our guide to build your hurricane kit . Replace any water or food in your disaster kit every six months.

Review Your Insurance Policies: Review your insurance policies to ensure that you have adequate coverage for your home and personal property. Homeowners policies don't cover flood damage, so you may want to consider looking into flood insurance . If you live by the coast, you may also need a separate policy for protection against wind and wind-blown water damage. If you have questions about what your current policy will cover or need to augment your current coverage, contact your insurance professional.

Create a home inventory with pictures or video.

Keep insurance policies, documents, and other valuables in a water-proof box. You may need quick, easy access to these documents. Keep them in a safe place less likely to be damaged if a hurricane causes flooding. Take pictures on a phone and keep copies of important documents and files on a flashdrive that you can carry with you if you need to evacuate.

Write down emergency phone numbers and keep them on the refrigerator or near a phone in your house. Program them into your cell phone too.

Protect your home’s windows with permanent storm shutters or prepare one-half-inch plywood covers that are pre-cut to fit your doors and windows. Install anchors for the covers and predrill holes in the plywood so that you can put them up quickly.

Make trees more wind resistant by removing diseased and damaged limbs, then strategically remove branches so that wind can blow through.

Clear loose and clogged rain gutters and downspouts to prevent flooding and unnecessary pressure on the awnings.

Check fire extinguishers to make sure they are fully charged.

Keep a supply of nails, hammers, wire, rope, pliers and other tools handy.

Recheck manufactured home tie-downs.