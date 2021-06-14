Advertisement

Report: Man removes all his clothes then runs from officers

A 911 caller Sunday night told police of bricks and concrete blocks being tossed onto a roadway.
Brent Barber's booking photo.
Brent Barber's booking photo.
By Ken Curtis
Updated: 43 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man who went berserk peeled off his clothes then ran from officers in downtown Dothan, per a police report.

Brent Rakeem Barber, 31, of Dothan faces Lewd Act and Public Influence charges.

A 911 caller Sunday night told police of bricks and concrete blocks being tossed onto South Oates, five blocks south of the courthouse.

Barber ran from officers as they arrived but did not get far before those officers apprehended him, an incident report states.

A nearby security camera captured the incident.

