Ozark Perry Recreation offering American Sign Language classes

By Abby Nelson
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In a mission to help break language barriers, the Perry Recreation Center in Ozark is preparing to offer American Sign Language classes.

These classes will be instructed by the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind and will teach the basics of sign language.

From the history and nature of the deaf community to finger spelling and how to structure a sentence. With hopes to create a sense of connection between the communities.

“I want the community to be able to do this to be able to speak to a deaf person fluently so there is no communication barrier,” said Heather Tippett – Perry Recreation Building Manager.

“Communication to be able to communicate like everyone else communicates,” said Cheryl Willis – Interpreter Coordinator at Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind Dothan Regional Center.

Classes will be held every Thursday from 5:30 pm until 7 beginning on June 17th through August 5th.

You can register at the Perry Recreation Center and the cost is $40.

