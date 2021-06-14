Advertisement

LOL! Surprise concert coming to Alabama

L.O.L. Surprise! Live
L.O.L. Surprise! Live(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By WBRC Staff
Updated: 21 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fans of the global sensation L.O.L. Surprise!™ will finally be able to rock out in real life with their favorite characters when the hologram concert hits the stage for three shows in Alabama this fall.

“L.O.L. Surprise!™ Live – Calling All B.B’s” (www.lolsurpriselive.com) will feature fan favorites and best sellers Lady Diva, Royal Bee, Neonlicious, and Swag in the first-ever show with original music, dancers, a DJ, and never-before seen live holograms. The first leg of the 44-city national tour kicks off September 30.

“We are excited to be the first family touring show to use this groundbreaking live hologram technology,” says Terrapin Station founder and L.O.L. Surprise!™ Live tour producer Jonathan Shank. “Fans attending the show are going to dance, sing and experience a show in a way they never have before.”

Here are the Alabama dates:

October 13th - BJCC Concert Hall

October 15th - Mobile Civic Center Theater

October 28th - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18TH at 10:00 a.m. at www.TICKETMASTER.com.

