Isolated Storms Continue

SYNOPSIS – Hot weather continues with a slight rain chance Monday and Tuesday. The middle of the week looking a bit drier. Some tropical moisture could help to increase rain chances by the weekend. Highs in the lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 72°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 92°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 91° 10%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 70° High: 92° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 90° 10%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 72° High: 85° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 80° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Mostly smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.