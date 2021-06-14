Advertisement

Isolated Storms Continue

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Emily Acton
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Hot weather continues with a slight rain chance Monday and Tuesday. The middle of the week looking a bit drier. Some tropical moisture could help to increase rain chances by the weekend. Highs in the lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 72°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 92°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 91° 10%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 70° High: 92° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 90° 10%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 72° High: 85° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 80° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Mostly smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Lauren Bradford is Miss Alabama 2021
Lauren Bradford crowned Miss Alabama 2021
This 98-year old downtown Dothan building, once an auto assembly plant, will be turned into 22...
Downtown apartments, Circle hotel planned for Dothan
Debra Strickland is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Former principal charged in wreck has history of bad driving
Trevor Bolling steals the show VIDEO SOURCE: Tara Singley
Dancing Dothan 6th grader goes viral
studying the trees
A tree inventory is being conducted in the City of Dothan

Latest News

Afternoon showers and storms are possible again Monday afternoon.
Meteorologist Emily Acton Weathercast, June 13, 2021
A tropical disturbance currently located over the far southern Gulf/Bay of Campeche may...
Chances increase for storm formation in the Gulf of Mexico this week
Showers and storms on Sunday will remain pretty close to the Gulf Coast on Sunday. A few stray...
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast, June 12, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Gradually Drying Out