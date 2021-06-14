Advertisement

Hurricane Survival Kit

By WTVY Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
The most important part of your hurricane plan is a hurricane kit, which includes basic items you will need after a disaster. Each person needs to be prepared to take care of all of his or her own needs for at least 3 days up to two weeks. Keep your supplies in an easy-to-carry emergency-preparedness kit that you can use at home or take with you in case you must evacuate.

Here is a printable Disaster Supply Checklist from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

If you need to evacuate be sure to at take the highlighted items with you.

Basic Disaster Preparation Supplies

  • Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home).
  • Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home).
  • Flashlight.
  • Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible).
  • Extra batteries.
  • First aid kit.
  • Medications (7-day supply) and medical items.
  • Multi-purpose tool, like a Swiss Army knife.
  • Sanitation and personal hygiene items.
  • Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies).
  • Cell phone with charger.
  • Family and emergency contact information.
  • Extra cash (ATMs might be inoperable).
  • Extra fuel for generator and car.
Have enough food, water and other supplies to support your needs for several days.
Have enough food, water and other supplies to support your needs for several days.(Source: Ready.gov)

Here are some extra supplies you might consider adding to your disaster kit that will make it easier to survive and recover from a hurricane.

Food & Water

  • Manual Can Opener
  • Non-Perishable Foods (Canned Foods, Spaghetti, Soup, Stews, Canned Meat & Vegetables, Bread in Moisture Proof Packaging, Cookies, Candy, Dried Fruit, Canned Soups, & Milk, Powdered or Single Serve Drinks, Cereal Bars, Package Condiments, Peanut Butter & Jelly, Instant Coffee & Tea)
  • Ice Chest & Ice
  • Plain Bleach or Water Purification Tablets
  • Disposable Plates, Glasses and Utensils
  • Portable Camp Stove or Grill
  • Stove Fuel or Charcoal, Lighter Fluid
  • Napkins & Paper Towels
  • Aluminum Foil
  • Plastic Grocery & Trash Bags (lots of them)

Health Supplies

  • Extra Prescription Medicine (or Refill Information)
  • First Aid Kit (Bandages, Gauze, Tape, Scissors, Antiseptic Spray, Antibiotic Ointment, Hydrogen Peroxide, Rubbing Alcohol, Aspirin)
  • Mosquito Repellent
  • Sunscreen (45 SPF Recommended)
  • Sunglasses
  • Extra Pair of Eyeglasses or Contact Lenses
  • Hearing Aid or Other Special Items
  • Soap and Detergent

Equipment

  • Portable Battery Powered Lanterns
  • Glass Enclosed Candles
  • Battery Powered Radio or TV
  • Battery Operated Alarm Clock
  • Extra Batteries
  • Waterproof Matches or Lighter
  • Fire Extinguisher
  • Spray Paint to Identify Your Home if Necessary
  • Phone that does not Require Electric Outlet
  • Tools (Hammer, Wrenches, Screw Drivers, Nails, Saw)
  • Tarp, Rope & Duct Tape
  • Work Gloves
  • Cleaning Supplies

Documents

  • Waterproof Container for Document Storage
  • Deeds/Titles to Property
  • Proof of Occupancy of Residence (Utility Bills)
  • Extra Car & House Keys
  • Back-up Disks of Computer Files
  • Important Phone Numbers
  • Important Papers Including Insurance Policies, Warrantees
  • Birth Certificates, Marriage Licenses
  • Medical History or Information
  • List of Family Physicians
  • Immunization Records
  • Camera & Film

Personal Supplies

  • Bedding (Pillows, Sleeping Bag)
  • Clothing for a Few Days
  • Toiletries (Soap, Shampoo, Towels)
  • Entertainment (Books, Magazines, Card Games)
  • Rain Ponchos & Work Gloves
  • Toilet Paper

Babies

  • Formula & Food
  • Medication
  • Disposable Diapers

Pets

  • Water (1/2 gallon per day)
  • Dry & Canned Food for One Week
  • Vaccination Records
  • Pet Carrier
  • Bowls
  • Leashes
  • Litter box Supplies

Background Picture: Shoppers pass empty shelves along the bottled water aisle in a Houston grocery store as Hurricane Harvey intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Harvey is forecast to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall along the middle Texas coastline. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

