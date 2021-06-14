Hurricane Survival Kit

The most important part of your hurricane plan is a hurricane kit, which includes basic items you will need after a disaster. Each person needs to be prepared to take care of all of his or her own needs for at least 3 days up to two weeks. Keep your supplies in an easy-to-carry emergency-preparedness kit that you can use at home or take with you in case you must evacuate.

Here is a printable Disaster Supply Checklist from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

If you need to evacuate be sure to at take the highlighted items with you.

Basic Disaster Preparation Supplies

Water : one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home).

Food : non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home).

Flashlight.

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible).

Extra batteries.

First aid kit.

Medications (7-day supply) and medical items.

Multi-purpose tool, like a Swiss Army knife.

Sanitation and personal hygiene items.

Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies).

Cell phone with charger.

Family and emergency contact information .

Extra cash (ATMs might be inoperable).

Extra fuel for generator and car.

Have enough food, water and other supplies to support your needs for several days. (Source: Ready.gov)

Here are some extra supplies you might consider adding to your disaster kit that will make it easier to survive and recover from a hurricane.

Food & Water

Manual Can Opener

Non-Perishable Foods (Canned Foods, Spaghetti, Soup, Stews, Canned Meat & Vegetables, Bread in Moisture Proof Packaging, Cookies, Candy, Dried Fruit, Canned Soups, & Milk, Powdered or Single Serve Drinks, Cereal Bars, Package Condiments, Peanut Butter & Jelly, Instant Coffee & Tea)

Ice Chest & Ice

Plain Bleach or Water Purification Tablets

Disposable Plates, Glasses and Utensils

Portable Camp Stove or Grill

Stove Fuel or Charcoal, Lighter Fluid

Napkins & Paper Towels

Aluminum Foil

Plastic Grocery & Trash Bags (lots of them)

Health Supplies

Extra Prescription Medicine (or Refill Information)

First Aid Kit (Bandages, Gauze, Tape, Scissors, Antiseptic Spray, Antibiotic Ointment, Hydrogen Peroxide, Rubbing Alcohol, Aspirin)

Mosquito Repellent

Sunscreen (45 SPF Recommended)

Sunglasses

Extra Pair of Eyeglasses or Contact Lenses

Hearing Aid or Other Special Items

Soap and Detergent

Equipment

Portable Battery Powered Lanterns

Glass Enclosed Candles

Battery Powered Radio or TV

Battery Operated Alarm Clock

Extra Batteries

Waterproof Matches or Lighter

Fire Extinguisher

Spray Paint to Identify Your Home if Necessary

Phone that does not Require Electric Outlet

Tools (Hammer, Wrenches, Screw Drivers, Nails, Saw)

Tarp, Rope & Duct Tape

Work Gloves

Cleaning Supplies

Documents

Waterproof Container for Document Storage

Deeds/Titles to Property

Proof of Occupancy of Residence (Utility Bills)

Extra Car & House Keys

Back-up Disks of Computer Files

Important Phone Numbers

Important Papers Including Insurance Policies, Warrantees

Birth Certificates, Marriage Licenses

Medical History or Information

List of Family Physicians

Immunization Records

Camera & Film

Personal Supplies

Bedding (Pillows, Sleeping Bag)

Clothing for a Few Days

Toiletries (Soap, Shampoo, Towels)

Entertainment (Books, Magazines, Card Games)

Rain Ponchos & Work Gloves

Toilet Paper

Babies

Formula & Food

Medication

Disposable Diapers

Pets

Water (1/2 gallon per day)

Dry & Canned Food for One Week

Vaccination Records

Pet Carrier

Bowls

Leashes

Litter box Supplies

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Background Picture: Shoppers pass empty shelves along the bottled water aisle in a Houston grocery store as Hurricane Harvey intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Harvey is forecast to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall along the middle Texas coastline. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)