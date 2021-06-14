Hurricane Survival Kit
The most important part of your hurricane plan is a hurricane kit, which includes basic items you will need after a disaster. Each person needs to be prepared to take care of all of his or her own needs for at least 3 days up to two weeks. Keep your supplies in an easy-to-carry emergency-preparedness kit that you can use at home or take with you in case you must evacuate.
Here is a printable Disaster Supply Checklist from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
If you need to evacuate be sure to at take the highlighted items with you.
Basic Disaster Preparation Supplies
- Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home).
- Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home).
- Flashlight.
- Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible).
- Extra batteries.
- First aid kit.
- Medications (7-day supply) and medical items.
- Multi-purpose tool, like a Swiss Army knife.
- Sanitation and personal hygiene items.
- Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies).
- Cell phone with charger.
- Family and emergency contact information.
- Extra cash (ATMs might be inoperable).
- Extra fuel for generator and car.
Here are some extra supplies you might consider adding to your disaster kit that will make it easier to survive and recover from a hurricane.
Food & Water
- Manual Can Opener
- Non-Perishable Foods (Canned Foods, Spaghetti, Soup, Stews, Canned Meat & Vegetables, Bread in Moisture Proof Packaging, Cookies, Candy, Dried Fruit, Canned Soups, & Milk, Powdered or Single Serve Drinks, Cereal Bars, Package Condiments, Peanut Butter & Jelly, Instant Coffee & Tea)
- Ice Chest & Ice
- Plain Bleach or Water Purification Tablets
- Disposable Plates, Glasses and Utensils
- Portable Camp Stove or Grill
- Stove Fuel or Charcoal, Lighter Fluid
- Napkins & Paper Towels
- Aluminum Foil
- Plastic Grocery & Trash Bags (lots of them)
Health Supplies
- Extra Prescription Medicine (or Refill Information)
- First Aid Kit (Bandages, Gauze, Tape, Scissors, Antiseptic Spray, Antibiotic Ointment, Hydrogen Peroxide, Rubbing Alcohol, Aspirin)
- Mosquito Repellent
- Sunscreen (45 SPF Recommended)
- Sunglasses
- Extra Pair of Eyeglasses or Contact Lenses
- Hearing Aid or Other Special Items
- Soap and Detergent
Equipment
- Portable Battery Powered Lanterns
- Glass Enclosed Candles
- Battery Powered Radio or TV
- Battery Operated Alarm Clock
- Extra Batteries
- Waterproof Matches or Lighter
- Fire Extinguisher
- Spray Paint to Identify Your Home if Necessary
- Phone that does not Require Electric Outlet
- Tools (Hammer, Wrenches, Screw Drivers, Nails, Saw)
- Tarp, Rope & Duct Tape
- Work Gloves
- Cleaning Supplies
Documents
- Waterproof Container for Document Storage
- Deeds/Titles to Property
- Proof of Occupancy of Residence (Utility Bills)
- Extra Car & House Keys
- Back-up Disks of Computer Files
- Important Phone Numbers
- Important Papers Including Insurance Policies, Warrantees
- Birth Certificates, Marriage Licenses
- Medical History or Information
- List of Family Physicians
- Immunization Records
- Camera & Film
Personal Supplies
- Bedding (Pillows, Sleeping Bag)
- Clothing for a Few Days
- Toiletries (Soap, Shampoo, Towels)
- Entertainment (Books, Magazines, Card Games)
- Rain Ponchos & Work Gloves
- Toilet Paper
Babies
- Formula & Food
- Medication
- Disposable Diapers
Pets
- Water (1/2 gallon per day)
- Dry & Canned Food for One Week
- Vaccination Records
- Pet Carrier
- Bowls
- Leashes
- Litter box Supplies
