Hot & Humid

SYNOPSIS – Hot and humid weather continues for Tuesday, with pop-up showers and thunderstorms likely in the Florida Panhandle. Rain chances will be lower areas north, with minimal rain chances from Wednesday-Friday. Over the weekend we’ll watch the track of a potential tropical system, which could bring rain to the Wiregrass.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, a shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 71°. Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, pop-up showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the FL Panhandle. High near 94°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 92° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 92° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 90° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 85° 30%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 85° 60%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

