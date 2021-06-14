G.W. Long introduces David Watts

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - G.W. Long is welcoming in new coach David Watts, who will take over the Rebels athletic program and lead the football team.

Watts will be replacing long time Rebels coach Scott Horne who retired last month.

Watts is coming in with an impressive resume, spending 21 years on the sidelines with various high schools.

Most recently, Watts was at Brantley where he was the offensive coordinator for four years.

He was also named the 2019 Alabama Football Coaches Association Class 1A Assistant Coach of the Year.

Now, Watts is ready to roll with the Rebels.

“The big thing that we’ve talked about with the kids so far is you know we’ve got to be physically and mentally tough, and we’ve got to be disciplined,” said Watts. “That’s been the theme of it so far and that will continue to be the theme.”

Coach Watts already has the G.W. Long football team in summer workouts preparing for the 2021 season.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.