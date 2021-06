Governor Ivey announces local projects funded by Rebuild Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation announced on Monday that $3.11 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects.

The funding, according to the announcement from Governor Ivey, is made available through the Annual Grant Program, which was created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act, passed by the Legislature and signed by Governor Ivey in 2019, requires ALDOT to establish an annual program setting aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects.

“Improving Alabama’s infrastructure remains a top priority of the Ivey Administration, and thanks to Rebuild Alabama, we are continually able to put these funds to good use. More and more communities and cities across our state are seeing new road and bridge projects in their areas, and I look forward to that continuing,” Governor Ivey said. “When we invest in our roads and bridges, we are investing in our people and our future.”

There were 13 projects selected and of those awarded projects, 12 cities and counties contributed a total of $2 million in local matching funds.

The announcement also says an additional round of local projects is expected later this year. It is anticipated that a number of projects will be under contract by the end of this year. All projects are required to move forward within one year of the awarding of funds.

This is the second round of projects awarded under the Annual Grant Program this year. Earlier this year, $4.93 million was awarded for 21 local projects in 17 cities and counties.

This is also the second year of the Annual Grant Program. Year one of the Annual Grant Program awarded $10.2 million for local projects in 2020.

For more information about the Annual Grant Program, click here.

The list of projects is shown below.

Rebuild Alabama Projects (Office of Governor Kay Ivey)

