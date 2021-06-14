Advertisement

Geneva County courtroom renovations are wrapping up

The project is expected to be complete in the coming weeks.
The courtroom renovation is expected to be complete in the coming weeks.
The courtroom renovation is expected to be complete in the coming weeks.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Kinsley Centers
Updated: 3 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Courtroom renovation is moving forward and is right on schedule, according to Commission Chairman Toby Seay. The project began about six months ago.

The pews have made way back into the courtroom, after the walls received a fresh coat of paint and new flooring was installed. More additions include the sound system, which is set to be installed this week.

Seay said it should be completed within the next two to three weeks after a few more finishing touches.

