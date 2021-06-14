Enterprise Police Department responded to a call for a burglary in progress and shooting

Press Release:

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - On June 13, 2021, at 5:30 AM, the Enterprise Police Department responded to a residence in the 200 block of Brookshire Drive Enterprise, AL on a call for a burglary in progress and shooting. Responding Officers discovered a deceased male with a single gun-shot wound at the residence. The deceased was fatally wounded by the homeowner during the burglary and has been identified as Spencer Hines Layton, age 31, of Enterprise, AL. This is an ongoing investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

