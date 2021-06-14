Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba announces he’s running for re-election

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Mayor Saliba reflected on the last four years, and looked forward to what the next four could hold.

Mayor Mark Saliba said, “Think about what we have been through. Not me, what we as a people have been through that’s what’s important. This job is not about me, this job is about we.”

A matter of perspective, In his re-election address, Saliba made sure the city knows that his last four years leading the city was a collaborative effort. Saliba says there’s more opportunity for growth but that the city must invest in first responders, homes and businesses among other things.

He said, “Finally we have to support and invest in the greatest equalizer of all and that’s our public education.”

Many capital projects that are already in the works will also help grow the city.

“Prioritizing them and deciding which ones will go first because even though I know we continue to report how great the sales tax revenue is we still have bills to pay and we still have some debt to pay off,” Saliba said.

Its been a difficult few years with Hurricane Michael and COVID-19. But Saliba believes that watching the city succeed in spite of these challenges is what’s most rewarding about his job.

He said, “Working with the people that I love and that are in need.”

Mayor Saliba was elected in 2017. This year’s election for mayor takes place august 3rd.

