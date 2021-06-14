Advertisement

Auburn University launches $22M laboratory

By Leonard Hall
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University now has a $22 million state-of-the-art laboratory. A dedication and grand opening of the building was held Friday.

The 42,000-square-foot Advanced Structural Engineering Laboratory is engineered to handle extreme structural testing loads. The new facility allows for elements up to 140 feet long and features a 4,700-cubic-foot geotechnical test chamber.

’'I work a lot with the faculty, with students. A lot of time we spend on making sure they have them the best equipment, the best facilities so that they can do the research and discover the things and learn new things. So, this is really a game changer for us to have one of the most capable structural and sharing laboratories in the country. We think it’s probably one of the best in the United States,” said Steve Taylor, associate dean for research and engineering.

It’s one of the few test chambers in the nation included in a university laboratory that will allow the department’s geotechnical researchers to conduct testing on foundations.

The laboratory is located on West Samford Avenue.

