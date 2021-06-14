Advertisement

Another afternoon of pop up showers and thunderstorms

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Updated: 5 hours ago
SYNOPSIS –The week starts off quiet, a mild start again this morning with afternoon popup showers and thunderstorms possible. Afternoon highs till climb into the lower 90s. Rain chances are with us pretty much every afternoon this week, with temperatures in lower 90s. We are keeping an eye on the gulf this week; an area of disturbed weather could bring us some rain over next weekend. Just something to keep checking back for as the week goes on.

TODAY – Party cloudy, chance of a shower. High near 92°. Winds NNE 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds W 5 mph 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 93°. Winds W at 5-10 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 73° High: 90° 10%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 70° High: 92° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 68° High: 91° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 85° 30%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 82° 50%

MON: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 80° 30%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 73° High: 85° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY–Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot.

