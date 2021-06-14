Advertisement

2nd arrest made in deadly downtown Austin mass shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police say they have made a second arrest in a weekend shooting that killed a man and left more than a dozen more people wounded after gunfire rang out on in a busy, downtown Austin entertainment district.

Austin police say a 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday at Harker Heights High School in Harker Heights. He is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Austin police say they are working closely with the Killeen Independent School District and its police department in the investigation. The school district is about 70 miles north of Austin.

Austin police announced a prior arrest Saturday, hours after the early-morning shooting.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon has said investigators believe the violence started as a dispute between two parties.

