Advertisement

New businesses continue to come to Troy

The Trojan Marketplace is one of the newest economic development in Troy.
The Trojan Marketplace is one of the newest economic development in Troy.(WSFA)
By Courtney Chandler, WSFA
Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The COVID-19 pandemic has halted many economic development projects in Montgomery, but one neighboring city has still seen growth, despite the challenges.

Troy’s new Trojan Marketplace has brought several new retailers like Hobby Lobby, TJ Maxx and Five Below.

“I always come every other week, if not every week,” Elba resident Pamela Edwards said.

Trojan Marketplace is one of a few new economic developments that have recently come to Troy, with most of the construction and openings happening during the pandemic.

Troy City Council President Marcus Paramore says 700 news jobs have come to the city in the past few years, and more are on the way.

“We have more major retailers, national retailers coming, as well as restaurants and hotels,” Paramore said.

“You see where there’s continuing to be grounds being broken; buildings that are coming up, so Troy’s on the up,” Edwards said.

City leaders hope the new developments will also encourage people to relocate and make Troy their new home.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Lauren Bradford is Miss Alabama 2021
Lauren Bradford crowned Miss Alabama 2021
This 98-year old downtown Dothan building, once an auto assembly plant, will be turned into 22...
Downtown apartments, Circle hotel planned for Dothan
Debra Strickland is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Former principal charged in wreck has history of bad driving
Trevor Bolling steals the show VIDEO SOURCE: Tara Singley
Dancing Dothan 6th grader goes viral
studying the trees
A tree inventory is being conducted in the City of Dothan

Latest News

Afternoon showers and storms are possible again Monday afternoon.
Meteorologist Emily Acton Weathercast, June 13, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Isolated Storms Continue
Lauren Bradford is Miss Alabama 2021
Lauren Bradford crowned Miss Alabama 2021
Addressing vaccine myths
Doctors worry low vaccination rates could cause Covid outbreaks in the fall
The Gibbs Village Baptism was held June 12 on Crossway Drive.
Community holds public baptism in middle of neighborhood