Marianna Police Department warning residents of phone scam

By WCTV Staff
Updated: Jun. 13, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT
MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam that has been circulating in the county.

Scammers have been using MPD’s office line number, which is 850-526-3125, to contact residents. If MPD contacts a resident, it says that dispatchers or officers will identify themselves.

“Do not give any personal information to anyone over the telephone,” MPD warned.

If unsure about the origin of the call, contact MPD at 850-526-3125.

