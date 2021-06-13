Advertisement

Gradually Drying Out

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zack Webster
Updated: 2 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Radar has been active once again today with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. The rain becomes gradually more isolated in nature through the evening and into the overnight hours. Rain chances will be on the decrease through the middle of the week, then some potentially tropical moisture begins to overspread the region by the end of the week. Highs will be in the lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, a couple of stray showers possible. Low near 72°. Winds W→NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms, primarily S. High near 92°. Winds S at 10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 92° 30% TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 73° High: 93° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 69° High: 92° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 90° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 86° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – *Small craft exercise caution*. Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.

