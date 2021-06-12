The Alabama State Games Opening Ceremony

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama State Games are officially underway.

Athletes from all over Alabama are in the Wiregrass this weekend to compete in the 2021 State Games and kicking it all off the opening ceremony.

Athletes of all ages marched the parade in Olympic fashion, as they look forward to the games ahead.

”I’m just privileged to come to my home state I was born in and compete with my daughter,” said Ulysses Paulding, an Alabama State Games athlete. “It’s like a blessing to me.”

While some look for fun in the games, others are going for the gold.

”I’m looking forward to winning,” said Anton Williams, a wrestler competing in the games. “You know, showing them my skills and perhaps dominating the competition.”

Soccer player Victoria Orbison added, “I’m really excited that I was able to come down here with my team, and I’m looking forward to getting gold with my teammates.”

The Alabama State Games features over 25 different sports, including some classics like basketball, gymnastics and swimming.

While also offering some more unique events such as pickleball and the ninja challenge.

The games run from June 11 through June 13.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

