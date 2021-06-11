BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You could see more charging stations popping up across Alabama.

Charging your car at the Tesla stations in downtown Birmingham doesn’t take long. Soon, we’ll see similar fast-charging stations along a major thoroughfare in the state

Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey awarded over $4 million to help build charging stations for electric vehicles all along I-20 from the Alabama-Georgia border to Tuscaloosa. At least 10 charging stations alone will be in Jefferson County which has the highest number of electric vehicles in the state.

Groups like the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition have been calling for more charging stations in the state saying Alabama is in position to be the leader in manufacturing electric cars and batteries.

The state says this is part of an effort to create cleaner air and help sell more vehicles manufactured in Alabama.

“As the demand for electric vehicles is growing in Alabama and across the country, these additions to our existing infrastructure will expand charging options for Alabama’s citizens and travelers from other states,” Michael Staley, President of the AL Clean Fuels Coalition said.

Mercedes is in the process of building a big battery plant in Bibb County. The company is also planning to start production of electric vehicles in 2022 at its plant in Vance.

The grants will be used to fund up to 80 percent of the cost of the charging stations. Funds for the projects came from the Volkswagen Settlement Plan and the Alabama Legislature. The VW settlement arose from an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regarding VW’s violation of the federal Clean Air Act. Alabama was among states receiving settlement funds.

Those awarded grants are:

Jefferson County

-Encore Franchises - $151,007 for a two-bay charging station at 1639 U.S. Highway 31 in Vestavia Hills.

-Encore Franchises - $151,007 for a two-bay charging station at 2423 Acton Road in Vestavia Hills near Interstate 459.

-Catcard - $149,887 for a two-bay charging station at 6501 First Avenue North in Birmingham near both Interstates 20 and 59.

-Francis Energy - $92,715 for a two-bay charging station at 108 Inverness Plaza in Birmingham near U.S. Highway 280.

-Francis Energy - $216,335 for a two-bay charging station at 3054 Independence Drive in Homewood near U.S. Highway 31.

-Francis Energy - $216,335 for a two-bay charging station in Bessemer at 4910 Civic Lane near Interstate 59/20.

-Allen Oil Co. of Sylacauga Inc. - $283,694 for a four-bay charging station at 2197 Eastern Valley Road in Bessemer near Interstate 459.

-University of Alabama Birmingham - $674,382 for an eight-bay charging station at 608 Eighth Street in Birmingham.

-Catcard - $274,254 for a four-bay charging station at 6200 Grand River Parkway in Leeds near Interstate 20 and U.S. Highway 78.

-Buc-ee’s Alabama - $650,011 for a four-bay charging station at 6900 Buc-ee’s Boulevard in Leeds near Interstate 20 and U.S. Highway 78.

Tuscaloosa County

-Catcard - $149,887 for a two-bay charging station at 1721 Greensboro Ave. in Tuscaloosa near Interstate 359.

-Francis Energy - $216,335 for two-bay charging station in Tuscaloosa at 4101 Courtney Drive near Interstate 59/20 and Interstate 359.

-Midstates Petroleum Co. - $250,824 for two-bay charging station off 2321 University Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa.

Calhoun County

-Ira Phillips Inc. - $146,993 for a two-bay charging station at 600 S. Quintard Avenue in Oxford.

Cullman County

-Cullman Electric Cooperative - $59,000 for a two-bay charging station at 1749 Eva Road NE in Cullman.

DeKalb County

-Fort Payne Improvement Authority - $45,500 for a two-bay charging station at 406 Third Street in Fort Payne.

Greene County

-Maples Gas Co. Inc. - $149,077.54 for a two-bay charging station off County Road 20 in Boligee near Interstate 20/59 in Greene County.

St. Clair County

-High Tide Oil Co. Inc. - $147,960 for a two-bay charging station at 2700 Kelly Creek Road in Odenville and near Interstate 20.

