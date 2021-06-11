Advertisement

Use of Georgia Grown products increased in school lunches across the state

By Bobby Poitevint
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Grown was on the mind of State Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black on Thursday.

Black said in just five years, at the end of 2020, they’ve increased the purchases of school nutritional products with Georgia Grown ties from $13 million to over $67 million annually.

He said this was part of an effort that started back in 2015.

Sweet treats that kids will actually like could also be coming to a lunchroom table near you.

Black was honored at the Watermelon Days ribbon cutting at the front entrance of the Cordele...
Black was honored at the Watermelon Days ribbon cutting at the front entrance of the Cordele State Farmers Market.(source: WALB)

“I can tell you, in our efforts to get recipes that our school nutrition folks are using now, there are watermelon slushes. There’s a nutritional watermelon slushy,” Black said Thursday.

He made the announcement as the Cordele City Commission and the Board of Commissioners of Crisp County both passed resolutions to proclaim June 10, 2021 as Commissioner Gary Black Day in Cordele and Crisp County.

Black was honored at the Watermelon Days ribbon cutting at the front entrance of the Cordele State Farmers Market.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Dale County officials say the body found Thursday, June 3 was identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
Female remains found in Dale County have been identified
Trevor Bolling steals the show VIDEO SOURCE: Tara Singley
Dancing Dothan 6th grader goes viral
Debra Strickland is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Former principal charged in wreck has history of bad driving
This 98-year old downtown Dothan building, once an auto assembly plant, will be turned into 22...
Downtown apartments, Circle hotel planned for Dothan

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast June 11, 2021
Alabama State Games Opening Ceremony
LIVE: Watch the Alabama State Games Opening Ceremony
WTVY Wx Logo
Rain Chances Continue Into The Weekend
COVID VACCINE
WTVY - UAB COVID Latest
Health officials say people may be avoiding the COVID vaccine because of misinformation. White...
Health officials say people may be avoiding the COVID vaccine because of misinformation