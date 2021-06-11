Advertisement

UAB sees spike in applications to school of Public Health

By Catherine Patterson
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For many of us, the pandemic sparked a lot of uncertainty and anxiety.

But for some, it sparked interest in public health.

Now, UAB is seeing a sharp increase in people wanting to learn more about public health careers. Enrollment in the School of Public Health at UAB rose 61% in 2020 compared to the year before.

Dr. Erika Austin, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs for UAB’s School of Public Health, said the pandemic has not only made many ungraduate students aware of the importance of public health, but it’s also influenced health care professionals to enroll in order to better prepare themselves in future public health situations.

She said right now, our country is short about 200,000 public health workers.

“My hope is that the growth that we’ve seen here at UAB, which they’re seeing at other universities and other schools and programs of public health as well, hopefully will start to fill some of those gaps,” said Dr. Austin.  “And there will be the support available for those jobs at state and local health departments.”

UAB has also seen a 92% increase in enrollment in the school’s graduate programs in epidemiology.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Dale County officials say the body found Thursday, June 3 was identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
Female remains found in Dale County have been identified
Trevor Bolling steals the show VIDEO SOURCE: Tara Singley
Dancing Dothan 6th grader goes viral
Debra Strickland is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Former principal charged in wreck has history of bad driving
This 98-year old downtown Dothan building, once an auto assembly plant, will be turned into 22...
Downtown apartments, Circle hotel planned for Dothan

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast June 11, 2021
Alabama State Games Opening Ceremony
LIVE: Watch the Alabama State Games Opening Ceremony
WTVY Wx Logo
Rain Chances Continue Into The Weekend
COVID VACCINE
WTVY - UAB COVID Latest
Health officials say people may be avoiding the COVID vaccine because of misinformation. White...
Health officials say people may be avoiding the COVID vaccine because of misinformation