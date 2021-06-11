Advertisement

Tropical Storm could develop in Gulf of Mexico next week, NHC says

By Shelby Latino
Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on an area of storms and showers bubbling up in the far southwest corner of the Gulf of Mexico.

The NHC highlighted an area over the Bay of Campeche and the southwestern Gulf of Mexico where there is currently a low, 20% chance of tropical development over the next 5 days.

More: A look back at memorable June tropical systems

An area of low pressure is expected to form in that area early next week and slow development of the system is possible as it drifts northwestward to northward later next week.

Track the tropics in real-time with VIPR radar in the Weather Authority Hurricane Center

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Dale County officials say the body found Thursday, June 3 was identified as 29-year-old Jenita...
Female remains found in Dale County have been identified
Trevor Bolling steals the show VIDEO SOURCE: Tara Singley
Dancing Dothan 6th grader goes viral
Debra Strickland is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Former principal charged in wreck has history of bad driving
This 98-year old downtown Dothan building, once an auto assembly plant, will be turned into 22...
Downtown apartments, Circle hotel planned for Dothan

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast June 11, 2021
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-11
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-11
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 5pm 61021
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 5pm 61021
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-10
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-10